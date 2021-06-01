80:20 ratio: Muslim outfits urge Kerala CM to explore legal options against HC order on minority scholarships, reinstate all benefits

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Leaders of prominent Muslim organisations including IUML, EK, and Kanthapuram factions of Sunnis, Muslim Educational Society (MES), and Jamaat-e-Islami have jointly written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to explore the legal possibilities against the High Court order that struck down 80:20 ratio in allocating scholarship to minorities.

They also asked Pinarayi to reinstate 100% benefits for the Muslims as per the Sachar Commission Report, to take legal action against those who spread communal messages on social media, and to bring out a white paper on the benefits enjoyed by different communities in Kerala.

The signatories include IUML state president Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, All India Sunni Jam-Iyyathul Ulema general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar, MES president Fazal Gafoor, and Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala amir M I Abdul Azees.

The letter also sought the government’s intervention to bring out the truth in the social media campaign that crores of rupees are being spent for providing salary to madrassa teachers. The leaders wanted legal action against those who spread communal message on social media.

The letter urged the government to ensure that the Muslim minority gets all the deserving benefits including reservation in all sectors. “The High Court order on May 28 on the scholarship for minorities has created huge concern among the Muslim community.

Central government had appointed Justice Rajinder Singh Sachar to study and submit recommendations to bring the Muslim community, which has been far behind educationally and financially, forward” the letter said.

Detailing how the 80:20 ratio came into being, the letter said the allocation has robbed the community of 20% of the benefits.

“The High Court order has resulted in spreading the message on social media that Muslims have received more than they deserve and thereby created large-scale disturbances in the society,” the letter said.

Thodiyur Kunhimuhammad Moulavi, general secretary of Dakshina Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, T P Abdulla Koya Madani, president, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), C P Umar Sullamu, general secretary, KNM (Markazudawa), T K Ashraf, general secretary, Wisdom Islamic Organisation, A Najeeb Moulavi, Kerala Samsthana Jam-Iyyathul Ulema and others signed the letter.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League staged a protest in front of the office of the Minorities’ Development Finance Corporation asking the government to go for appeal against the High Court order. MYL said the LDF cleverly utilised the communal agenda set by the Sangh Parivar to create a division between the minority communities.

CPM exploring various options

Even as demands have come from various corners to file an appeal against the High Court order cancelling the 80:20 division of merit-cum-means scholarship for minority communities, the CPM has been treading a cautious path.

The Left front and CPM have been exploring various options. Since there are different opinions coming up, the party will hold detailed discussions before taking a final call. There are opinions coming up from within the Left that the government should go in for an appeal.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the other day that the government will take a call after studying the verdict in detail.

“The verdict and its implications need to be studied. The party is of the opinion that the truly deserving should not lose an opportunity. It has also been pointed out that going by the legislation, there’s no scope for an appeal. That also needs to be verified,” said a Left source.