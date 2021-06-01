Don't lose self-confidence, Kerala CM tells students as second edition of virtual academic year begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Tuesday ushered in the new school academic year by kickstarting the second edition of 'First Bell', the virtual academic session, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 'Praveshanolsavam', the state-level annual school opening event, at Government Cotton Hill HSS in Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 am.

In his inaugural address, Vijayan advised the students not to lose their excitement and self-confidence in the studies even though the classes are in virtual mode once again. "We are making arrangements for an interactive session for the students soon," he said.

He also reminded the students that they should start the studying from the beginning itself and they could engage in the creative works at home. "These crisis situations are opportunities too," Vijayan said.

He also said that he took part in the sixth 'Praveshanolsavam' event after becoming the Chief minister.

"The four Praveshanolsavam events were conducted colorfully with numerous kids, balloons and sweets. But we had to avoid the celebrations last year and this year due to the restrictions in the wake of pandemic. However, this is a time for rebuilding a new world. The new world is a children's world. The children should shape up a new world tomorrow through their knowledge, ideas and creativity," Vijayan said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function and he lit the "Aksharadeepam" lamp. He said that the government will bring the students to the schools once the Covid spread witnesses a dip.

Celebrities, including actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Suraj Venjarammoodu and Manju Warrier wished students at the event through Victers channel.

Online classes and timings

Unlike virtual classes implemented last year, the school-level online classes will be held in a phased manner to ensure teacher-student interaction in classes. This will also ensure assessment of students by teachers of each class.

Classes for anganwadis-Kilikonchal-will begin at 10.30 am. At 11 am, United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction chief Murali Thummarukudy, magician Gopinath Muthukad and UNICEF social policy advisor Piyush Antony will interact with students. A one-hour live phone-in session led by child psychiatrist Dr Jayaprakash will be held from 2 to 3 pm. In the session, he will answer and clear the doubts and concerns of students.

A bridge course for students will be held during the two-week period as part of revision of previous classes as there was no annual examination in the previous academic year. The trial classes for Class I to X will begin from Wednesday. However, Plus II classes will begin on June 7. Plus I classes will begin only after the results of SSLC exams are announced.