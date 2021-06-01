STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Don't lose self-confidence, Kerala CM tells students as second edition of virtual academic year begins

A bridge course for students will be held during the two-week period as part of revision of previous classes as there was no annual examination in the previous academic year.

Published: 01st June 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

 A student reading an e-paper of Government Cotton Hill HSS in an online class at the school office in Thiruvananthapuram.

 A student reading an e-paper of Government Cotton Hill HSS in an online class at the school office in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Tuesday ushered in the new school academic year by kickstarting the second edition of 'First Bell', the virtual academic session, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 'Praveshanolsavam', the state-level annual school opening event, at Government Cotton Hill HSS in Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 am.

In his inaugural address, Vijayan advised the students not to lose their excitement and self-confidence in the studies even though the classes are in virtual mode once again. "We are making arrangements for an interactive session for the students soon," he said.

He also reminded the students that they should start the studying from the beginning itself and they could engage in the creative works at home. "These crisis situations are opportunities too," Vijayan said.

He also said that he took part in the sixth 'Praveshanolsavam' event after becoming the Chief minister.

"The four Praveshanolsavam events were conducted colorfully with numerous kids, balloons and sweets. But we had to avoid the celebrations last year and this year due to the restrictions in the wake of pandemic. However, this is a time for rebuilding a new world. The new world is a children's world. The children should shape up a new world tomorrow through their knowledge, ideas and creativity," Vijayan said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function and he lit the "Aksharadeepam" lamp. He said that the government will bring the students to the schools once the Covid spread witnesses a dip.

Celebrities, including actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Suraj Venjarammoodu and Manju Warrier wished students at the event through Victers channel.

Online classes and timings

Unlike virtual classes implemented last year, the school-level online classes will be held in a phased manner to ensure teacher-student interaction in classes. This will also ensure assessment of students by teachers of each class.

Classes for anganwadis-Kilikonchal-will begin at 10.30 am. At 11 am, United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction chief Murali Thummarukudy, magician Gopinath Muthukad and UNICEF social policy advisor Piyush Antony will interact with students. A one-hour live phone-in session led by child psychiatrist Dr Jayaprakash will be held from 2 to 3 pm. In the session, he will answer and clear the doubts and concerns of students.

A bridge course for students will be held during the two-week period as part of revision of previous classes as there was no annual examination in the previous academic year. The trial classes for Class I to X will begin from Wednesday. However, Plus II classes will begin on June 7. Plus I classes will begin only after the results of SSLC exams are announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala First Bell school year begins school reopening online class Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp