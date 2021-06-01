HSE valuation begins; many teachers yet to be vaccinated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid stiff opposition from a section of teachers in higher secondary (HSE) and vocational higher secondary (VHSE) schools in the state, valuation of HSE and VHSE papers will begin on Tuesday. The valuation will be held at 87 centres, including eight for VHSE, till June 19 in the state.

The government decided to start the valuation as it announced that the teachers assigned for valuation are ‘front-line warriors’ so as to ensure their vaccination soon.

However, a section of teachers alleged that vaccination of teachers has not even started in many districts. Teachers’ associations have also said that the government’s decision to vaccinate the teachers assigned for valuation was an eyewash. “The government had informed that the teachers who received at least the first dose of vaccine can report at the valuation centres.

However, the vaccination drive has not even started in many districts. Many teachers could not get the vaccine slots too. For instance, in Malappuram district, the vaccination is yet to begin. So how can we go to the valuation centres?” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU). K Jeevan Babu, director, general education department, told reporters on Monday that the valuation of answer sheets will be completed on time so that the results can be published by mid-July.

PLUS-I EXAMS FROM SEPT 6

T’Puram: The Class XI annual exams of students under the state syllabus will be held from September 6 to 16. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by General Education director K Jeevan Babu on Monday. The exams will begin at 9.40 am. The dept will issue clarifications on the syllabus soon.