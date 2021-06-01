Kids to celebrate ‘Pravesanolsavam’ at home

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another academic year begins on Tuesday, this time too on a subdued note due to the Covid pandemic. Last year, when classes took the online route due to the Covid first wave, the entire process was experimental. Learning from past mistakes, the education department and CBSE schools have drawn up plans to improve the teaching-learning experience in this academic year.Until 2019, before the pandemic, the new academic year began with a bang, with ‘Pravesanolsavam’ for Class I students, said an education department official.

“Covid brought the festivities to a halt. Still, keeping with the tradition, the general education department has organised several activities aimed at welcoming tiny tots joining Class I,” said the official. “As part of this, new students and their parents will be contacted. Since classes are confined to homes, the department has come up with the ‘Veedu Oru Vidyalayam’ programme. Under this, students are being provided decorative items like streamers and balloons along with their textbooks to decorate their houses for making the day special for them,” said the official. The official said handloom uniforms for primary section students and textbooks for those in classes I to X have been handed over to schools.

As for the teaching-learning process, the department has come up with a strategy that will see students reaping maximum benefit from the lessons. Amul Roy, state programme officer of Sarva Shiksha Kerala (SSK), said the learning process will take place in three phases.

“In the first phase, teachers will strive to bridge the learning gap. Since the online mode last year was experimental, students might have some learning gap. To narrow this and help them understand new concepts, teachers will conduct bridge classes for around two weeks. After that, normal classes will be held with the help of Victers channel. In the third phase, teachers will interact with students of their classes with the help of various online platforms to clear the concepts that they learnt,” he said.

CBSE schools to implement 'we care'

CBSE schools in the state will greet students this academic year with a new project, ‘We Care’, that will provide them with exposure to various subjects to hone their skills. Indira Rajan, secretary-general, Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, said the project aims to give CBSE students in the state additional knowledge in topics related to their lessons.