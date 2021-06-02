HC asks for report on cases registered against Lakshadweep people in custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the executive magistrate of Lakshadweep to file a report giving details of the cases registered against the persons kept in custody following their alleged protest through social media, the date of their arrest and the offences against them. The persons were released on bail on Tuesday following the court order.

A division bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order on a petition by Sayed Mohammed Koya of Andrott island. According to the petitioner’s counsel R Rohith, though the charges invoked in the cases registered against them are bailable, they have been remanded by the executive magistrate for no reason.

The bench directed the chief judicial magistrate of Amini to take up the cases of those who have been remanded by the executive magistrate of Kiltan island in connection with the protests against the decisions of the Lakshadweep administration through video conferencing and release them on bail by 3pm on Tuesday. Following the order, they were released on bail.