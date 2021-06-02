STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In dilemma, RSP defers decision on leaving UDF

The Congress can rest easy for now as the RSP state leadership has decided not to leave the UDF at this juncture.

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress can rest easy for now as the RSP state leadership has decided not to leave the UDF at this juncture. RSP, which has no MLAs for the second consecutive term, at its state secretariat meeting on Tuesday decided that an appropriate decision on the matter will be taken at an appropriate time. They blamed the UDF leadership for the assembly poll debacle and said organisational lapses led to the failure.

Ever since the defeat in the elections, trouble has been brewing in RSP with state secretary A A Azeez and Shibu Baby John, who lost from Chavara, keen to part ways with UDF. Both have a sizeable number of supporters across Kollam district who are also keen to join LDF. After the meeting, Azeez said the party leadership meet will be held in Kollam on August 9 during which a decision on joining the LDF camp would be taken. The meet will be on the lines of the plenary session which will see over 500 district and mandalam committee office-bearers in attendance.

“At an appropriate time, an appropriate decision will be taken on RSP leaving UDF. It is not fair to leave UDF immediately after the poll drubbing. There should be a political reasoning and a situation on why we have to shift our allegiance,” said Azeez.

