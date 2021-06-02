Kerala HC directs Centre to consider including full name of Covishield in certificates for NRIs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to consider a plea to include the complete name of the Covishield vaccine, 'Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine', as well as the passport number as an identification number in the vaccination certificates of Non-Resident Indians.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order on the petition filed by Mustafa Vadakkam Parambil, vice president, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Jeddah and another NRI employed in Saudi Arabia citing the issues faced by expatriates with regard to the vaccination certificates being issued by the central government.

The petitioner submitted that the non-inclusion of the vaccine name and passport number in the vaccination certification would affect their travel plans and the prospects of rejoining duties in foreign countries.

The court observed that the request of the petitioners requires meritorious consideration. Hence, the Union government should consider and take a decision within three weeks.

The petitioners also pointed out foreign countries including the GCC countries will soon mandatorily require full dose immunization for foreign travel. Hence, the petitioners also sought priority to NRIs to administer the second dose of vaccines.

The petitioners added that Covaxin is not recognised by the World Health Organisation in their emergency vaccine list and neither is it recognised by most of the countries internationally. The petitioners sought a directive to ensure that Covaxin is also accepted internationally by other countries. The Bench directed the Centre to respond to these pleas on the next hearing day.