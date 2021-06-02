Ruckus in Kerala assembly over Health Minister Veena George's remarks against Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes with the UDF MLAs protesting the remarks of Health Minister Veena George that the Opposition was trying to depict the health workers engaged in COVID duty in poor light for political reasons. Though the Opposition sought to discuss the COVID situation in the state as an adjournment motion during Zero Hour, Speaker M B Rajesh disallowed it, saying a debate could not be allowed.

While moving the notice, M K Muneer said it is yet to be ascertained which variant of the virus has caused more deaths in the state, adding that there has been an attempt to cover up Covid deaths in the state. It is not right to project Kerala as the lead state in COVID containment measures by not showing the actual numbers of deaths, he said. He also alleged there has been discrimination in the distribution of COVID vaccines by giving undue consideration to Pathanamthitta.

Later, while replying to an adjournment motion notice, Veena George said the Opposition should not try to depict the COVID containment work of Kerala in poor light. This led to noisy scenes in the assembly with Opposition members led by V D Sathesshan rising from their seats to register their protest. “The minister should retract her statement as the Opposition has never tried to belittle the health workers or COVID containment work of the state government,” he said.

Replying to the allegations, the minister said the allegation that the state government didn't show the actual COVID deaths was baseless. There are World Health Organisation guidelines to confirm the COVID deaths based on which each death is being confirmed, she said. The highest number of COVID deaths was recorded in the age group of 70-80, she added. Satheeshan in his reply reiterated the support of the Opposition to the state government in dealing with the pandemic.

The state has received enough time to prepare for the second wave and it is time to stand united to face the third wave, he said. While repeating the suspicion over the COVID death figures, Satheeshan said the state should form its own guidelines to report these deaths by holding a study as the Opposition is concerned over the families hit by the pandemic. All the families who lost their members to COVID should get the benefits announced by the state government, he said.

MLA forced to take oath again

First-time MLA A Raja had to take his oath again on Wednesday. This was after the oath he had taken earlier was neither with solemn affirmation nor in the name of God.

He was told to take the oath again after a word which indicates the solemn pledge went missing from the note he was given during the swearing-in ceremony.

On Wednesday, he took the oath in Tamil before the Speaker M B Rajesh. According to the Constitution, MLAs are required to swear either in the name of God or by making self-affirmation. The oath taking is usually annulled whenever this provision is violated.