STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New price cap too fails to end quality mask shortage

Masks of various prices are available, but items that meet safety standards are out of  stock 

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shopkeepers are not impressed even after the government increased the cap on face mask prices and they say quality items are in short supply even for these rates. While masks of various prices are still available in  shops, the items that meet the safety standards have been found to be out of  stock. The availability of triple-layer surgical mask has been the  worst affected when the demand for it is expected to the increase with  the lifting of lockdown restrictions. 

According to shop owners, the  supply of quality masks has been hit badly after the government capped the prices.  “It is difficult to get good quality triple-layer masks at the price  fixed by the government. It will not be viable for us to sell it for Rs 5  a piece,” said  Ernakulam district president of All Kerala Chemists and Drugs  Association (AKCDA) P V Tomy.

The prices of various  items required for Covid protection such as masks, gloves, personal  protective equipment (PPE), oximeter etc were fixed on May 14. But  these had to be revised within 15 days as the government supplier,  Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited, itself could not procure them.
 Even  after the prices were raised by 20 per cent, the manufacturers and shopkeepers were not happy about the uniform change. 

According to Tomy,  the retailers have decided to stop selling the items because of the  arbitrary penalty imposed by the legal metrology and civil supplies  departments. “The decision was taken after a lot of shops selling  quality masks were fined. If we focus only on price, the mask can be  sold at Rs 2 to Rs 4 a piece. But a good-quality surgical mask costs  around Rs 4.50 to make,” he said. 

“There is a shortage of good-quality masks at the stipulated price.  Some medical shops are returning the stocks these days. The general public has no idea about the  quality of masks which are available. The N95 mask used by healthcare  workers costs between Rs 150 and Rs 200 and its inferior version is available at  Rs 15,” said general secretary of Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using  Law and Ethics (CAPSULE) M P Anilkumar.

Though the state government  specifies standards for triple-layer medical mask as per the Bureau of  Indian Standards IS 16289:2014, N95 medical masks as per IS 9473:2002 and PPE kits with coverall as per IS 17423:2020, the quality  aspects have  rarely been considered. “There is a high demand for the masks  and gloves that meet the WHO standards outside the state. We have  started increasing our sales outside because the rates here are not  sustainable here,” said a mask manufacturer.

RATE FIXED BY GOVT FOR OXIMETERS HIGHER THAN MARKET PRICE
T’Puram: The price fixed by the state government for the fingertip pulse oximeter is much higher than the market price.  Even when branded manufacturers have started selling the machines at C1,200, the government has revised the price from C1,500 to C1,800.

“Pulse oximeters that meet the specifications are sold at C1,000-C1,200 a piece, and the shopkeepers are comfortable with the margin also. The price cap should have been fixed after consultation with trade experts,” said district president of All-Kerala Chemists and Drugs Association in Ernakulam, P V Tomy. He said some sellers may use the higher price cap to fleece the public.  The government intervened to regulate the price when the demand for equipment was at its peak early in May. Sellers, however, say the demand has since tapered off.

Though prices were raised, shopkeepers are unhappy about uniform change

Supply of quality masks has been hit badly after the government capped the prices, say shop owners

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mask Covid protection COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp