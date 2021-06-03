52-day trawling ban to come into force from June 9 midnight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to enforce the 52-day-long trawling ban from midnight of June 9 to July 31. The meeting also decided to appoint N Jayaraj as government chief whip with cabinet rank. Other major decisions took in the meeting include: D5 lakh would be deposited in the account of son of Soumya who was killed in a missile attack in Israel. Further, educational expenses of the kid would be borne by the state government; A permanent post of court manager would be created in 14 principal district courts in the state.
