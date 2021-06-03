STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Evaluation method worries Class XII students in Kerala

According to parents, decision to cancel board exams and rely on internal assessment may be detrimental to wards

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After some anxious months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class XII board examinations. But a lack of clarity regarding the  assessment method that will be used to declare the results has students  and parents worried.  

Apprehensions are rife that the practice of CBSE schools in the state of giving tough questions in model examinations in a bid to make the students prepare well for board exams might have backfired this time. K Udayakumar, parent of Class XII student Vignesh J Uday of Bharatiya  Vidya Bhavan School at Eroor, Tripunithura, told TNIE that the Centre’s  decision will not help the students when it comes to the prospects of their higher  studies.  

“It is a bad decision. It has been always seen that  the students prepare hard in the last two months before the examinations  and score high marks in the boards,” he said.Other  parents too expressed similar worries. According to Usha Mathew, mother  of a Class XII student in Kottayam, this decision might prove to be  detrimental to the students.

“I was hoping the board examinations won’t  be cancelled. If the board decides to go in for the criteria based on  taking the average scores in exams of Classes IX, X and XI along with the model exams, the percentage of marks will be less even in case of a studious child,”  she said. 

According to Anita Ipe, mother of a Class XII student  of Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam, these are really  tough days for the students who are not only bogged down by the  pandemic but also worried about their future with regard to  entrance examinations. 

For students, the cancellation  of examinations came as a shock. According to Praveen Jacob, an ICSE  Class XII student of Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram, the  exams should have been held since many students had prepared well. “We  were ready to write examinations,” he said.Olivia Rose Joby, Class XII student of Ebenezer International Residential School, Kottayam, said, “As a student, I know how I had performed in my model and the examinations that I wrote when I was in Class IX, X and XI. The common mindset of the students like me is to do very well in the boards even if the scores in the models are not up to the mark.

Teachers had mixed reactions to the development. “It would have been very good if the examinations were conducted. It won’t be good to follow the criteria used for Class X. How can we assess students in Class XII by using the marks they obtained in Class IX and X? Ok, it might work for those who had opted for the Science stream. But what about those in the other streams?,” said Rajatha B, principal, Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam. 

 According to Sheela Santhosh, a teacher of a private CBSE school in Thiruvananthapuram, several students are unhappy with the decision.  But Varghese Samuel, principal, St Thomas Central School in Thiruvananthapuram, said the cancellation of examinations will not affect the students largely.  

Meanwhile, Sajith Thomas, chief career consultant, Careertestlive, said it has been seen that unlike in the model and other internal examinations, students have been seen to perform nearly 20 to 30 per cent better in the board examinations.   Meanwhile, Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council for CBSE Schools, said, “As of now, no decision has been taken regarding the mode of assessment. But whatever decision the board takes will be with keeping in mind the future of the students.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE class 12 exams Kerala
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp