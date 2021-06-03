STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC asks Kerala govt to ensure Janamaithri Police give timely help to senior citizens

The court also directed the state government to make every effort to ensure that bedridden patients, as well as senior citizens who cannot move out, are provided vaccination at their residence itself

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:04 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to ensure that the Janamaithri Police or the Station House Officer take details of senior citizens in their jurisdiction to ensure that timely help is bestowed to them during the pandemic.

The court also directed the state government to make every effort to ensure that bedridden patients, as well as senior citizens who cannot move out, are provided vaccination at their residence itself. A decision should be taken in this regard within ten days, the court said.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order considering the suggestion of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar pertaining to the woes of a senior citizen.

Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar had pointed out the plight of senior citizens who are living alone and have no assistance from others. The judge pointed out an instance of death of a senior citizen in Palakkad due to COVID-19 as he could not get timely care and attention from the health department.

Under Section 20 of the Maintenance and the Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, a duty is cast upon the state to ensure medical support to senior citizens. The judge also pointed out that the Janamaithri Police, in fact, made such enquiry in Ernakulam district to enquire about the well-being of his own mother, who is living alone. However, it appears it is not being carried out effectively throughout the state.

The Bench directed to ensure that timely help is bestowed to senior citizens.

The court further noted that the government order included bedridden patients in the priority category for vaccination. If bedridden patients and senior citizens, who cannot move out of home due to illness or any kind of disability, are not vaccinated from their home, the very purpose of such vaccination would be frustrated.

