Kerala BJP president denies offering Rs 10 lakh to CK Janu for contesting assembly polls

When Praseetha alleged that Surendran gave money, the latter denied all allegations and termed them as baseless and termed it as a part of a smear campaign against the party after the polls.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran has denied the allegation that he gave Rs 10 lakh to Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader CK Janu for contesting in the recently held assembly polls on behalf of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The denial comes after a voice clip surfaced of an alleged telephonic conversation between K Surendran and Praseetha Azheekode, treasurer of JRP in which they are heard discussing about giving Rs 10 lakh cash to CK Janu, who contested from Sulthan Bathery constituency of Wayanad for NDA.

"I have not given any money to CK Janu, NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery. She did not demand any money and no negotiations have taken place. She was our candidate and as per the party established norms election expense was met. CK Janu is being haunted because she is a tribal leader," said Surendran.

Regarding the audio clip, he said, "During elections, many people call and it is not easy to remember all conversations. I have spoken to Praseetha. But the audio clip does not have any veracity and in today's world anyone can come up with such audio clips. As far as the allegation is concerned I want to make clear that I have not given any money to Janu."

Further, Surendran alleged that there is a purposeful malicious campaign unleashed by a section of media and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to target BJP leaders. He reiterated that BJP leaders do not have any link in the seizure of black money in Kodakara in the Thrissur district.

"There is a conscious attempt taking place to malign the party and its leaders. In connection with the black money probe in Kodakara, BJP leaders are being called for questioning unnecessarily. Senior district leaders who have nothing to do with the case are purposefully called for questioning," he alleged.

His remark comes as the probe is progressing into a highway robbery complaint in Kodakara, Thrissur district which according to police took place when attempts were made to smuggle Rs 3.5 crore illegal money during election time. 

