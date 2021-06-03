Kodakara hawala case: Probe team questions BJP district president

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar questioned BJP district president KK Aneesh Kumar on Wednesday in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist. With the police team widening the probe to more leaders of the party, the suspicion surrounding the entire hawala transactions has grown.

Aneesh was directed to be present before the probe team as statements by the accused revealed that he had met Dharmaraj and team who were involved in smuggling the hawala money. In his statement, Aneesh admitted that he had met Dharmaraj and team at the party district office. While Aneesh stuck to his statement that he had met Dharmaraj at the party district office because the latter was carrying election campaign materials, the police do not believe it.