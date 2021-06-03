STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodakara hawala case: Probe team questions BJP district president

Aneesh was directed to be present before the probe team as statements by the accused revealed that he had met Dharmaraj and team who were involved in smuggling the hawala money.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representation| Express

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team  led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar questioned BJP district president KK Aneesh Kumar on Wednesday in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist. With the police team widening the probe to more  leaders of the party, the suspicion surrounding the entire hawala transactions has grown.

Aneesh was directed to be present before the probe team as statements by the accused revealed that he had met Dharmaraj and team who were involved in smuggling the hawala money.  In his statement, Aneesh admitted that he had met Dharmaraj and team at the party district office. While Aneesh stuck to his statement that he had met Dharmaraj at the party district office because the latter was  carrying election campaign materials, the police do not believe it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodakara hawala case BJP
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp