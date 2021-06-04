Doyen of ayurveda PK Warrier to turn 100 on June 8, celebrations begin

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Literally, ayurveda, PK Warrier and Kottakkal are intertwined in Malayali’s mind. And when Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala’s (AVS) managing trustee and former chief physician PK Warrier turns 100 on June 8 (as per the Malayalam calendar), it becomes the celebration of ayurveda too. Warrier took over the helm of AVS after his elder brother P M Warrier died in an aircrash in 1954.

AVS has grown into a multi-unit, multi-disciplinary and multi-crore organisation under his stewardship, operating in different areas of ayurvedic practice. Kottakkal became a centre of authentic ayurveda attracting the ailing rich and poor, students and scholars from India and abroad alike. He had served in the position for more than six decades giving wings to the holistic approach of ayurveda. The youngest nephew of AVS founder, Vaidyaratnam PS Varier, PK Warrier rubs shoulders with the who’s who of ayurveda practitioners across the world.

Former presidents VV Giri and Pranab Mukherjee, former prime ministers AB Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, former PM of Sri Lanka Sirimavo Bandaranaike, and former Mauritius president Kailash Purryag are some of the dignitaries who enjoyed the soothing touch of ayurvedic treatment by Warrier.

“A pure vegetarian, he has been practising yoga since childhood. That lifestyle helped him stay fit even in the times of the pandemic,” said a family member. A recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2010 for popularising the stream of medicine, Warrier was accorded DLitt by the University of Calicut in 1999. His autobiography, ‘Smrithiparvam’, won Kerala Sahitya Akademi award way back in 2008. The Dhanvantari award was also conferred on Warrier.

Though AVS has chalked out an elaborate celebration plan, titled ‘Satapoornima’, Covid-19 forced to restrict the function to online. Inaugurating the 100th birthday celebrations online on June 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Warrier’s contributions to Kerala’s culture is worth emulation. “Warrier turning 100 is the celebration of not only AVS but also everyone who loves ayurveda,” the chief minister said. Pinarayi also praised the unadulterated love Warrier showered on his fellow beings.

AVS trustee and senior family member P Raghava Warrier released the logo of ‘Satapoornima’ at Kailasamandiram in Kottakkal, kickstarting the celebrations. Senior family member Saraswati Varasyar switched on the digital logo. An awareness seminar was held in collaboration with the Singapore Malayali Association as a part of the celebrations.

A science seminar was held on June 3 in association with JSS Ayurveda College, Mysuru. Another lecture series for BAMS students and teachers will begin on June 8 in collaboration with Vaidyaratnam P S Varier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal. Events like book releases, cultural programmes, painting exhibitions and friendly gatherings are also being planned. He married Madhavikutty K Varier, a poet and Kathakali lyricist. They have three children—Dr K Balachandran, late Vijayan Varier and Subhadra Ramachandran. Madavikutty K Varier died in 1997 and Vijayan Varier in 2013.