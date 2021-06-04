STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget: What people want from Pinarayi 2.0

Express asks people from various walks of life their expectations from the first budget of the second Pinarayi Govt to be presented today

Published: 04th June 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

S S Manoj - Trader, Thirumala, Thiruvananthapuram

As traders are among the groups worst hit by lockdown, the government should announce tax and licence fee waiver for a year 
Envisage schemes for helping at least those shop employees who have been registered with the welfare fund board 
Need to put pressure on the GST council to refund the GST already paid for products that got damaged or expired due to the closure of shops 
As flood cess of 1% being paid for the past two years comes to an end this month, the same should not be extended further. 
 Expecting interest-free short-term loans for traders

Dr C J John - Consultant psychiatrist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi

There should be provision for better revenue generation from government hospitals upgraded to accreditation standards by charging rates for higher-income group and those having insurance coverage. The fund thus generated can be used for various welfare measures.
Budgetary allocation for providing financial incentives to frontline health workers
Financial allocation for developing virology centres and labs 
Measures to set up vaccine manufacturing units
Urgently implement mental healthcare Act by setting up proposed mental health review boards

Devi K - Homemaker, Perambra, Kozhikode 

The government should think of ensuring basic income for homemakers 
Financial support should be provided to women to start small business ventures that can help them earn steady income 
Women empowerment must be made possible through education and the government must enact stringent laws to deal with domestic violence
The government must introduce short-term educational programmes and courses for homemakers
Exclusive hospitals for the well-being of women must be set up in the government sector in all districts 

Paulose K Mathew- Travel Agents Federation of India, Kerala chapter chairman

As tourism enterprises are MSMEs, at least a portion of budgetary allocation for industries should be specifically earmarked for the sector 
Need a special package for the sector, including employees who directly or indirectly contribute to sector  
Budget should prioritise funds for tourism infrastructure development which will help in attracting tourists once the pandemic is over 
As the sector is completely inactive due to the lockdown, there should be tax and electricity bill waiver for tourism entities. 
Give vaccine priority to those working in the sector 

Muhammed Labeeb Mb - Student, third-year mechanical engineering, CET 

The education sector needs to overhauled as the syllabi don’t keep up with the changing times  
More aid for young entrepreneurs in the field of coding and blockchain sectors  
The budget must allocate funds for introducing new technologies in the education sector. A handsome fund for the start-up sector is also the need of the hour  
Allocation of fund for education, health and development of people living in coastal areas and tribal settlements   
Budget must allocate enough money for promoting sustainable methods of travel, including cycling

