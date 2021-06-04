Plan ready to deal with Covid surge among children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department on Thursday published a plan for managing the surge in Covid infection among children. The document includes treatment and discharge guidelines for children, including newborns, infected by Covid and other health problems after recovering from infection. Health Minister Veena George said the plan was prepared after considering the possibilities of rise in Covid spread among children.

“The second wave affected less than 10% children. It is unlikely to affect them in the third wave too. However, concerns remain across the globe that it will largely affect children. A reason for this is we could not give them vaccines. The spread among children will be higher during school reopening in the state,” she said in a statement.

The guidelines suggested treatment at home for asymptomatic children. Mild, moderate and severe infection cases will be treated at taluk, district and medical college hospitals, respectively. Even the mildly ill should be treated in hospitals with the aid of a pediatrician. “Facilities are in place for treating moderate and severe cases. It will be augmented if the number of patients increases,” said the statement.

The guidelines said there was no proof of pregnant women infecting the baby in the womb. “The disease can spread from mother to newborn through air. So mothers should wear N95 masks while feeding,” the guidelines said.

MIS-C A DREADED COMPLICATION

The Health department has termed Multisystem Inflammatory Disorder in Children (MIS-C) a dreaded complication of Covid infection. The treatment protocol noted that fever and gastrointestinal symptoms are seen in a higher proportion of children compared to adults.

GOVT ISSUES ORDERS ON EXEMPTIONS TO EMPLOYEES

T’PURAM: In view of the Covid situation, the government has issued orders listing out the categories of employees of Central and state departments, PSUs and semi-government institutions who are exempted from attending office and for whom work from home option can be provided. Differently abled, those with serious illnesses, parents of children suffering from autism, cerebral palsy or other mental or physical disabilities, pregnant women, those who have undergone or will undergo organ transplant (including heart valve replacement) can be exempted from attending office.