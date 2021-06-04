STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Union minister entitled to 15 personal staff, Kerala minister 25!

The jumbo team of personal staff of Kerala ministers would leave even central ministers envious, let alone ministers in other states.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The jumbo team of personal staff of Kerala ministers would leave even central ministers envious, let alone ministers in other states. At the Centre, a cabinet minister is entitled to 15 staff members as against the 25 in Kerala.

Only a fixed number of people can be appointed to each post and the appointment to the top-most post of private secretary requires the PMO’s clearance.

A cabinet minister at the Centre can hire one private secretary and an additional and assistant private secretary each. Other appointments would be first personal assistant, second personal assistant, Hindi stenographer, LDC, driver, jamadar (a junior staffer like a sweeper) and four peons.

A minister of state in the Centre, whose post is equivalent to a state minister’s post as per the protocol, is entitled to 13 personal staffers in 10 posts. An MoS can hire a private secretary, additional private secretary, assistant private secretary, first personal assistant, Hindi stenographer, LDC, driver, jamadar, two second personal assistants and three peons.

An MoS with independent charge can have the luxury of one more assistant PS.

In comparison, the 19 ministers in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, excluding the CM, had 304 directly recruited staffers. They were in the ranks of private secretary, special private secretary, additional private secretary, assistant private secretary, section officer, confidential assistant, personal assistant, additional personal assistant, assistant, graduate clerk, clerk, computer assistant, chauffeur, cook and office attendant.  

At the Centre, there is no criterion requiring a fixed number of deputations though most of the ministers prefer an IAS officer as a PS. While all direct recruits of personal staff in Kerala are entitled to pension upon completion of two years and six months, none of the directly recruited personal staffer is entitled to pension at the Centre. 

Former Union minister and BJP leader Alphons Kannanthanam said it was ridiculous for the state ministers to keep a big team of personal staff. "It's sheer extravagance when a Kerala minister appoints 25 staffers while a cabinet minister at the Centre manages his office with 15 staffers. And compare the workload of a minister serving the whole country and another serving just one state," he said.

During his IAS career, Kannanthanam had worked as the private secretary to Ram Jethmalani who was a cabinet minister in the Vajpayee government. According to him, a state minister requires only up to a maximum of five staffers. 

"I wonder why so many people are given cabinet rank and the luxury of personal staff. For instance, why does a chief whip or administrative reforms commission chairman require personal staff?" he asks. 

PLAN TO ADD MORE

Growing criticism over increasing salary expenditure doesn’t seem to have moved the state government. The government is learnt to have decided to create two more cabinet rank posts.

Sources said one post will be for a veteran leader who held various positions in the party and the other for the leader of a constituent party who couldn’t make it to the cabinet. Both these posts will in turn create 50 new personal staff positions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala ministerial staff Minesterial staff
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp