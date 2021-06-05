Govt notifies list of forward communities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has notified the list of forward communities who are currently not eligible for any form of reservation. The list that contains 164 caste/community groups was notified by general administration department principal secretary K R Jyothilal as an extraordinary gazette dated June 3.

It may be recalled that the Nair Service Society had sent a notice to the chief secretary the other day, warning him of contempt of court proceedings for failure to publish the list of forward communities. The High Court, while dealing with a petition filed by the NSS in February, had asked the government to publish the list before March 24. However, the government delayed the publication of the list as the election notification had been published by then.

The publication of the list of forward communities is the first step towards implementing the 10% economic reservation in government service. Along with the forward communities in Hindu religion, the list has 17 sects of Christian believers including Syro Malabar, Knanaya Catholic, Orthodox, Jacobite, Pentecost and Seventh Day Adventists.