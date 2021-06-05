Kerala Budget: 10k new Kudumbashree groups to give livelihood to 1 lakh young women

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the importance of Kudumbashree in strengthening the socio-economic scenario of the state, which is adversely affected due to the Covid pandemic, the budget has made some major allocations for the mission. The crucial decisions taken by the government include the plan to start 10,000 more auxiliary neighbourhood units (Ayalkoottams) this year for ensuring representation of young women from families in Kudumbashree.

As per the guidelines, though all women aged above 18 are eligible, membership to the groups is limited to a ‘one family, one member’ rule. By starting auxiliary units, more women will get access to the benefits of the Kudumbashree.“Most of the present members joined the mission in the late 1990s and early 2000s. We have seen the provision made in the budget to start more auxiliary neighbourhood groups. Though we have not got any official message, what we have learnt is that the proposal is to bring in more young women to Kudumbashree. It will benefit young woman entrepreneurs, who are not getting benefits as they are not members of the mission,” said S Renjini, coordinator, Kudumbashree, Ernakulam.

At present, each Ayalkoottam has a maximum of 20 members. Though the details of the new plan are yet to be finalised, the proposal once implemented will benefit at least 1 lakh young women.Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis, the government has also decided to raise the existing livelihood package to Rs 100 crore for providing subsidy to enterprises and for imparting training to those who have lost their jobs to find new ones. To strengthen the 70,000-women-strong collective farming groups and ensuring food self-sufficiency, an amount of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for starting value-added production units through Kudumbashree. “This will help in uplifting these farmers to the next level,” she said.