Kerala Budget: 2 lakh laptops for students to attend online classes, fund for tech platform

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said 2 lakh laptops will be provided to needy children in a timebound manner for attending online classes. The laptops will be distribu t e d through a scheme formulated by the Kerala State Financ i a l Enterprises. The budget also set aside `10crore to incorporate technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality as a common online teaching platform to make learning through KITE Victer’s television channel like in school atmosphere.

The government has also laid focus on implementing various action plans to alleviate the mental stress of children who have been confined to the four walls of homes in the wake of the Covi d pandemic. A committee comprising educational, health and social experts will be entrusted with the task of conducting a detailed study on the subject.

The budget also gave thrust to implement a permanent system for giving counselling to students through tele or online platforms to reduce students’ mental stress and anxiety due to Covid. Besides, steps will be taken to promote creativity of children, exhibit their art and craft works and telecast the selected works through Victers Channel.

The training for this will also be given to children through Victers Channel. Special physical education sessions incorporating yoga and other exercises for enhancing the physical health, wellbeing and immunity of children will also be telecast through the channel.