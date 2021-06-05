STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget: 2 lakh laptops for students to attend online classes, fund for tech platform

Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said 2 lakh laptops will be provided to needy children in a timebound manner for attending online classes.

Published: 05th June 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

But parents must have a say in deciding what kind of online learning they want for their children, and how much of it they want.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said 2 lakh laptops will be provided to needy children in a timebound manner for attending online classes. The laptops will be distribu t e d through a scheme formulated by the Kerala State Financ i a l Enterprises. The budget also set aside `10crore to incorporate technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality as a common online teaching platform to make learning through KITE Victer’s television channel like in school atmosphere.

The government has also laid focus on implementing various action plans to alleviate the mental stress of children who have been confined to the four walls of homes in the wake of the Covi d pandemic. A committee comprising educational, health and social experts will be entrusted with the task of conducting a detailed study on the subject.

The budget also gave thrust to implement a permanent system for giving counselling to students through tele or online platforms to reduce students’ mental stress and anxiety due to Covid. Besides, steps will be taken to promote creativity of children, exhibit their art and craft works and telecast the selected works through Victers Channel.

The training for this will also be given to children through Victers Channel. Special physical education sessions incorporating yoga and other exercises for enhancing the physical health, wellbeing and immunity of children will also be telecast through the channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online classes Kerala budget
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp