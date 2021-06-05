Kerala budget earmarks funds to honour late leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the grim fiscal scenario owing to Covid pandemic, the government has earmarked funds in the budget to perpetuate the memories of the late political and religious leaders. Rs 2 crore each has been earmarked to build memorials for veteran leaders KR Gouri and R Balakrishna Pillai.

There is also announcement to establish ‘Mar Chrysostom Chair’ in Mahatma Gandhi University. The chair, named after the former head of the Mar Thoma Church, will propagate the values of humanity in different religious philosophies.