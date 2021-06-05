STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget: Entrepreneurship aid, talent support initiatives

This will be in addition to the existing entrepreneurship development programmes.

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget has earmarked Rs 10 crore for providing entrepreneurship assistance to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Hundred persons selected from the SC/ST communities will be given entrepreneurship assistance of Rs 10 lakh each. Comprehensive initial assistance will be ensured for selected entrepreneurs and low interest credit facility will also be arranged.

This will be in addition to the existing entrepreneurship development programmes. The budget also has provision for talent support programmes intended for SC/ST communities. The programmes started at the district panchayat level will be expanded with the participation of SC/ST development department. Special package of Rs 5 crore has also been announced for protection of children who lost their parents to Covid. An amount of Rs 3 lakh will be given in lump sum.

