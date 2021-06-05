Kerala Budget: Literary circuit to connect legacy of Basheer, MT, Vijayan, Ezhuthachan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The budget has proposed a novel concept of Malabar literary tourism circuit to connect the cultural legacy of the likes of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, MT Vasudevan Nair, O V Vijayan and Thunchath Ezhuthachan. Besides, the circuit will cover aspects related to the lives of important figures and places in and around Thrithala constituency, like V T Bhattathirippad and Akkitham, and Parayipetta Panthirukulam.

“The proposal not only includes the birth places/places of literary activism of writers but also locations that have found a place in Keralites’ hearts through their splendid literature. Basheer’s Beypore, MT’s Nila river and its banks, Vijayan’s Thasrak and surroundings form the project’s core of the. The cultural heritage of Ponnani will also be connected,” said a source close to the state tourism dept.