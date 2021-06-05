STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minority scholarships: All-party meet decides to form expert panel

The chief  minister himself will hold discussions with legal experts.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The all-party meeting convened by the  chief minister on Friday to discuss the developments after the High Court struck down 80:20 ratio in allocating educational scholarships for the  minorities decided to constitute an expert committee to study the situation and suggest further action.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi  Vijayan said all legal angles will be examined to decide how to go further on the issue. The meeting decided that a final decision  will be arrived at only after considering the opinions of the expert  committee and the practical suggestions from different quarters.

The chief  minister himself will hold discussions with legal experts. He told the  meeting that the government’s attempt is to arrive at a consensus on the  issue. He added that Friday’s meeting was only a preliminary effort  and more such discussions will be held in the future.

Opposition  leader V D Satheesan urged the LDF government that the minority  scholarship issue should be addressed without affecting communal  harmony. Talking to reporters here after the all-party meet, Satheesan  said when the state government comes up with the new proposals, the  existing beneficiaries should not be affected. He also said community balancing should not be affected under no circumstances.

A Vijayaraghavan (CPM), Sooranad Rajasekharan (Congress), Kanam Rajendran  (CPI), P K Kunhalikutty (IUML), Stephen George (Kerala Congress (M)),  Mathew T Thomas (Janata Dal (S)), P C Chacko (NCP), Kasim Irikkur (INL),  George Kurien (BJP), Anup Jacob (Kerala Congress (Jacob)), A A Azeez (RSP) and  representatives of other political parties attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the IUML met the chief minister in the morning to submit a memorandum on the issue. The  memorandum asked the government to constitute a Sachar committee scheme  implementation cell or a committee in any other similar name to give 100  per cent of the benefits to Muslims.

League leaders also asked  the government to be transparent while sanctioning various scholarships  meant for all minorities to avoid suspicion among various communities. P K Kunhalikutty, M K Muneer and K P A Majeed were in the delegation.

