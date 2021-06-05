Those above 40 will be given one dose of Covid vaccine before July 15: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All those above 40 will be given one dose of Covid vaccine before July 15, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The CM was speaking at the Covid review meeting on Saturday.

The state will receive 38 lakh doses this month. Fifty lakh people above the age of 45 are yet to receive the first dose.

The CM directed the departments concerned to undertake coordinated measures with people's support on a war footing to face the third wave. Gene sequencing will be done in cases of breakthrough infections and infections among children to deal with the third wave. Results of the genetic sequencing will be analysed on a weekly basis. Mutations are reported from different parts of the world. The state will keep a tab on new mutations.

Shops buying and selling raw rubber for industrial purposes will be allowed to function. Industries and shops selling related raw materials can function. LSGs and district administrations have been asked to take strict action on complaints of not getting food from community kitchens.

Mentally -challenged people will be included in the priority category for vaccination. Secretariat officers, including those working in ministers offices will be included in the priority category.

The validity of the Kisan Credit Card of farmers is due to expire this month. The CM directed the chief secretary to take steps for extending the validity.

Frequent covid tests will be conducted in places where a large number of people work, especially among migrant labourers in the construction sector.

As many as 85 lakh families will be given free food kits by June 15. The kits will be prepared by June 10. Tendering procedures have been completed for 35 PSA oxygen plants which have the sanction of the central government. The plants will be commissioned in October.