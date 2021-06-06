Kodakara black money case: CPM, Congress seek comprehensive probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both CPM and Congress have demanded a comprehensive probe into the Kodakara black money case. CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and K Muraleedharan, MP, have come up against the state BJP leadership’s alleged links in the Kodakara black money case. While Kodiyeri alleged that whatever details that have come out in the open in the black money case are just a tip of the iceberg, Muraleedharan has sought a judicial probe into the issue.

While there have been widespread allegations that Surendran had transported money in the helicopter for his poll expenses in Konni, both the CPM and Congress have demanded a comprehensive probe into the issue. Kodiyeri maintained that only a comprehensive probe would unearth the whole truth. While maintaining that the current probe brought out shocking details, it needs to be thought whether the ongoing investigation team has to be further enhanced or another agency should take up the probe.

“Truth should prevail. We all know what would be the outcome if Central agencies probe the case. Usually when such issues spring up, the Enforcement Directorate immediately takes up the issue. It is everyone’s guess what forced them to take up the case after much delay”, said Kodiyeri.

Kodiyeri opined that if truth has to come out then the BJP leaders have to cooperate with the ongoing probe. Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Muraleedharan demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should explain his stand on the issue. He also cast serious aspersions against K Surendran alleging that he had transported money during his helicopter ride. The MP did not spare the national BJP leadership either, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maintaining that there is mystery behind Surendran contesting from two constituencies, Muraleedharan demanded to know whether the rent of helicopter has also been included in his poll expenses.