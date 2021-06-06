STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodakara black money case: CPM, Congress seek comprehensive probe

Both CPM and Congress have demanded a comprehensive probe into the Kodakara black money case.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both CPM and Congress have demanded a comprehensive probe into the Kodakara black money case. CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and K Muraleedharan, MP, have come up against the state BJP leadership’s alleged links in the Kodakara black money case. While Kodiyeri alleged that whatever details that have come out in the open in the black money case are just a tip of the iceberg, Muraleedharan has sought a judicial probe into the issue. 

While there have been widespread allegations that Surendran had transported money in the helicopter for his poll expenses in Konni, both the CPM and Congress have demanded a comprehensive probe into the issue. Kodiyeri maintained that only a comprehensive probe would unearth the whole truth. While maintaining that the current probe brought out shocking details, it needs to be thought whether the ongoing investigation team has to be further enhanced or another agency should take up the probe. 

“Truth should prevail. We all know what would be the outcome if Central agencies probe the case. Usually when such issues spring up, the Enforcement Directorate immediately takes up the issue. It is everyone’s guess what forced them to take up the case after much delay”, said Kodiyeri.

Kodiyeri opined that if truth has to come out then the BJP leaders have to cooperate with the ongoing probe.  Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Muraleedharan demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should explain his stand on the issue. He also cast serious aspersions against K Surendran alleging that he had transported money during his helicopter ride. The MP did not spare the national BJP leadership either, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   Maintaining that there is mystery behind Surendran contesting from two constituencies, Muraleedharan demanded to know whether the rent of helicopter has also been included in his poll expenses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress CPM Kodakara black money case
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp