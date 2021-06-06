STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Subhadra Thampuran no more; voice that gave life to Poornathrayeesha Suprabhatam goes silent

Subhadra Thampuran is survived by two sons Hari Rama Varma and Unni Kerala Varma, who is a mridangam player.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Subhadra Thampuran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The voice that brought the famed Sree Poornathrayeesha Suprabhatam song has gone silent. Subhadra Thampuran, who was 84-years-old, passed away on Sunday. A well-known Carnatic vocalist and musician, Subhadra was born on June 4, 1938  to Ratnam Thampuran, a former chairperson of Sangeetha Nataka Academy and Carnatic vocalist, and  V V M Vasudevan Namboothiripad, a mridangam artist. 

Subhadra Thampuran

Growing up in a home, the walls of which reverberated with the notes of Carnatic music, Subhadra too followed in the footsteps of her parents. She began her journey into the world of Carnatic music at the age of seven under the tutelage of her mother. Afterwards, she continued learning under Kalyana-sundaram Bhagvathar. When she turned 18, she performed her first recital at Ernakulam TDM Hall. 

From 1959 - 1962 she did the diploma course in Sangeetha Bhushanam at RLV College, Tripunithura. As a fresh graduate just out of college, Subhadra got an opportunity to go on air at All India Radio’s Kozhikode station. She bagged the A grade from Akashvani’s Thrissur station, and for the past 40 years she has been a regular on AIR and also at the Guruvayur Chembai Sangeetholsavam.

She first scored the music of ‘Sree Poornathrayeesha Suprabhatam’, penned by another member of the Cochin royal family, the late Manku Thampuran of Mangalalayam Palace in the early 1970s. It was an offering to the family deity, Poornathrayeeshan. Each stanza was tuned in different ragas such as bhowli, ananda bhairavi, shanmukhapriya etc. 

Till recently AIR used to broadcast the Suprabhatam song on the first day of Vrischikolsavam at Sree Poornathrayeesha temple. Subhadra inherited a taste for music from her mother who belongs to the Thavazhi (family) of erstwhile Cochin king Chowara Theeppetta Valia Thampuran. 

Subhadra has performed concerts at Guruvayoor Ekadashi Vilakku, Ashtami at Vaikkom Mahadeva temple and also during the Vrischikolsavam at Sree Poornathrayeesha temple. She has been honoured with many awards, including the Sangeetha Poornasree Puraskaram instituted by the Poornathrayee Foundation of Jayaprakasha Sangeetha Parishad. 

It was awarded to her for her services in popularising the compositions of Poornathrayee Jayaprakash praising Lord Sree Poornathrayeeshan. Subhadra Thampuran is survived by sons Hari Rama Varma and Unni Kerala Varma, a mrudangam player.

Followed in footsteps of her parents

  • She first scored the music of ‘Sree Poornathrayeesha Suprabhatam’, penned by another member of the Cochin royal family, the late Manku Thampuran of Mangalalayam Palace in the early 1970s.
  • Growing up in a home, the walls of which reverberated with the notes of Carnatic music, Subhadra too followed in footsteps of her parents
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sree Poornathrayeesha Suprabhatam Poornathrayeesha Suprabhatam Subhadra Thampuran
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp