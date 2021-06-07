STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Every drop counts, say nurses as Kerala still on no-wastage roll 

According to Nisha, these extra savings have helped vaccine centres arrange spot admissions and thus increase the vaccine coverage.

Published: 07th June 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccination, Vaccine, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram

People waiting in queue to obtain Covid vaccination token at a health centre at Puthukurichy in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The efficiency exhibited by the state’s nurses in administering vaccines without spill has once again become the talk of the town, with the number of jabs administered in the state crossing 1 crore on Saturday. To achieve this feat, the state has opened the least number of vaccine vials when compared to any other part of the country. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed Kerala’s zero wastage policy, at a time when several states were reporting wastage of up to 12%. 

The manufacturers have made vaccine vials meant for 10 doses. Each vial contains around 6ml of vaccine, of which each person is administered 0.5ml. Though about 10% of the vaccine is usually wasted during the extraction, the nurses’ skillful use of syringe helped extract up to 11 or even 12 doses from a vial. “The syringe handling and air expelling techniques helped nurses save the extra doses, that too, at a time when vaccine is in short supply. This must have saved many lives,” said Nisha Hameed, state secretary, Kerala Government Nurses Association.

Health Minister Veena George lauded the vaccination team for their service, adding that the state has so far administered 1,00,13,186 doses. An earlier estimate found that 74,26,164 doses were administered using vials meant for just 73,38,806 doses, which means 87,358 extra jabs were given.

According to Nisha, these extra savings have helped vaccine centres arrange spot admissions and thus increase the vaccine coverage. As of now, around 22% of the state’s population has received at least one dose. Economical use of materials was part of the ethics that each nurse learns in the first year of their course, she said. “It’s just recently that people have come to know about the efficient use of vaccines. However, we have been trained to save energy, material and time in every aspect of health care,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala nurses COVID vaccines coronavirus zero wastage
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp