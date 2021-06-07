Lakshadweep extends shutdown on six islands for a week amid hunger strike against reforms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On a day residents of Lakshadweep went on a 12-hour hunger protest against the reforms introduced by administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the island administration extended the complete shutdown on six islands for seven days.

The complete shutdown has been extended in Kavaratti, Androth, Kalpeni, Amini, Minicoy and Bitra islands according to an order issued by island Collector S Askar Ali. Shops and establishments selling groceries and other essentials can open from 1 pm to 4 pm with prior permission. Hotels and restaurants can function from 7.30 am to 9.30 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm only for home delivery of packed food. All staff and delivery persons of hotels and shops should have a Covid negative certificate and take prior permission from the authorities.

Fishermen and meat sellers can deliver products at home from 3 pm to 5 pm. Fishing and construction activities will be permitted during the shutdown with prior permission. The night curfew will continue in Kiltan, Chetlath, Kadmath and Agatti islands.

Collector Askar Ali said the shutdown has yielded results and the number of active cases on the island has come down to 1,005 from 2006 on May 31. Kavaratti has 484 active cases followed by Agatti (16), Amini (51), Kadmat (14), Kiltan (21), Chethlat (14), Androth (188), Kalpeni (24), Minicoy (123) and Bitra (70) as on June 6.

Meanwhile, residents of the island observed a 12-hour hunger strike against the reforms introduced by the administrator. According to Lakshadweep district panchayat member Thaha Malika, the police are not permitting residents to protest even in front of their homes. "The panchayat members had started a hunger strike in front of the panchayat office at 9 am. At 11.30 am, the police came and asked us to disperse. People of all walks of life have extended their support to the Save Lakshadweep campaign," he said.