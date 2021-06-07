Minority scholarship: League rejects proposal to form expert panel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has rejected the government’s proposal to constitute an expert panel to find a solution to the problem that arose after the High Court cancelled the 80:20 ratio in allotting scholarship for minorities. Addressing a news conference in Malappuram on Sunday, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and E T Muhammed Basheer said there is no need for such a committee as it would only delay the solution. They said there are enough reports by various committees and what the government need to do is only to implement them.

“The government didn’t present this suggestion at the all-party meeting held on Friday. We came to know about the proposal to form an expert committee through the government’s press release,” said Kunhalikutty. Basheer said the court order has led to a huge crisis for the Muslim community and no scholarship can be distributed this academic year. “No recommendation of the Sachar Commission report can be implemented after the verdict. The party expected a concrete solution taking into consideration the gravity of the problem,” he said.

At the meeting, the chief minister said there will be more discussions and that the government will seek legal advice. “There are several persons, including the Advocate General, from whom the government can get legal advice with one hour,” said Basheer. “It is clear that the government wants to procrastinate and expert committee is only a tool for the purpose. If the government continues with the attitude, we will think of other possibilities,” he said.

Asked whether the IUML opposed the formation of an expert committee at the all-party meeting, Kunhalikutty said the suggestion didn’t come up at the meeting at all. “Opposition leader repeatedly asked whether the government has any suggestion, but the answer was in the negative,” said Kunhalikutty.The IUML leaders said the party had given in writing the suggestions on how to solve the issue. Unlike in other states, the Kerala government formed an intermediary called Paloli Committee for the implementation of the Sachar Commission report. IUML leaders said the party is not against giving benefits to other minority communities under other schemes, but benefits under Sachar Commission are meant only for Muslims.