STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Surendran, Muraleedharan face criticism in BJP meet

Union Minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state chief K Surendran faced severe criticism from their colleagues at the party core committee meeting held here on Sunday. 

Published: 07th June 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Surendran addressing the media prior to the core committee meeting in Kochi on Sunday. Union Minister V Muraleedharan and former state presidents Kummanam Rajashekharan and P K K

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state chief K Surendran faced severe criticism from their colleagues at the party core committee meeting held here on Sunday. The leaders, who supported former state president P K Krishnadas, alleged that crucial party decisions were taken by Muraleedharan, Surendran and general secretary in-charge M Ganeshan alone while others were ignored. The leaders demanded a comprehensive rejig in the organisation. The 11-member core committee meet was held in the wake of the party facing severe organisational crisis.

Besides the humiliating defeat in the recent assembly polls, the party has found itself in deep crisis following the Kodakara black money heist case as well as the allegations of Surendran paying Rs 10 lakh to JRS leader C K Janu for contesting from the Sultan Bathery assembly seat and Rs 2.5 lakh to BSP candidate K Sundara to withdraw from contesting in Manjeshwar. The first phase of the meet saw discussions on the party’s poll rout while in the second phase, leaders discussed the current situation after the black money case was reported. 

Meet venue shifted after cops send notice

Kochi: The venue of the core committee meet, slated to be held at a hotel here, was shifted after the police sent a notice to the hotel authorities directing them not to allow any meetings flouting Covid norms. The party then shifted the meeting to its district office in the city. BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged the notice was sent on the direction of the LDF gover-nment. “We were granted permi-ssion as per our request earlier.But, the police denied nod intentionally on Sunday,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan BJP Surendran money heist case bribing Kerala politics
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp