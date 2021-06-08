STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Bribing poll rival': Kasaragod crime branch takes over case against BJP state prez K Surendran

The BJP alleged that police coerced K Sundara to give a statement against the party leader. Sundara and his mother have moved out of their house to a Congress pocket 'fearing a BJP threat'.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The Kasaragod district crime branch has taken over the investigation into the FIR against BJP state president K Surendran for allegedly bribing a rival candidate K Sundara to pull out of the assembly election in Manjeshwar.

The case will be investigated by District Crime Branch deputy superintendent of police Satheesh Kumar A.

The FIR was registered under section 117 B of the IPC (election bribery) on the direction of Kasaragod Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - II on a petition filed by CPM district committee member and LDF candidate in Manjeshwar V V Rameshan.

Badiadka station house officer Inspector Salim said the case file would be transferred to the district crime branch soon.

The case hinges on a statement given by Sundara to police that BJP leaders Suresh Naik and Ashok Shetty and Surendran's confidant Sunil Naik gave him Rs 2.5 lakh and a Chinese smartphone worth Rs 15,000 to withdraw from the election.

He had also alleged that he was abducted in Suresh Naik's car and illegally detained to pressurise him to pull out of the election.

Kasaragod DySP P P Sadanandan told The New Indian Express on Monday that Suresh Naik, Ashok Shetty, and Sunil Naik would also be booked in the case and charged with illegal gratification, abduction, illegal detention, and criminal intimidation.

The BJP might have perceived Sundara to be a threat because he garnered 467 votes in the 2016 Assembly election when he contested as an independent candidate in Manjeshwar. In the same election, the BJP's Surendran lost by 89 votes.

This year, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded Sundara but he withdrew his nomination papers on March 22.

Surendran went on to lose the election by 745 votes. Another namesake, Surendran M, got 197 votes.

Police threatening Sundara: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP district president K Shreekanth told reporters on Tuesday that Sundara made the allegations against the BJP leaders under threat from the Kerala police.

"Sundara withdrew the nomination papers on his free will. The police threatened him to make the statement against the BJP. The police are working as a spatula of the state government," Shreekanth said.

On Monday, he alleged the complaint was a conspiracy of the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Sundara moved to Congress pocket

Meanwhile, Sundara and his mother moved out of his house at Vaninagar in Enmakaje to his uncle's house at Shenni in the same panchayat. He said he and his mother shifted house fearing threats from the BJP.

Vaninagar is a pocket of the BJP and Shenni is a stronghold of the Congress. Sundara is a sympathiser of the UDF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Surendran BJP Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp