Govt, Opposition spar over Kodakara black money case

CM silent on role of BJP and Sangh Parivar in case, alleges V D Satheesan; Pinarayi says serious probe under way, guilty won’t go scot free

Published: 08th June 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly witnessed a slanging match between the government and the Opposition over the handling of the Kodakara black money heist case and the alleged involvement of BJP in the episode. Demanding that the Kodakara case be discussed through an adjournment motion, the Opposition asked the government whether it would strike a deal with the BJP and wind up the investigation.

The government on its part assured the assembly that a “serious investigation” by a Special Investigation Team was progressing and various aspects of the case were being probed.Shafi Parambil of the Congress, who gave the notice for adjournment motion, demanded that a foolproof investigation should be carried out into the black money heist episode. In the backdrop of the gold smuggling case being investigated by Central agencies, Shafi wondered whether there would be a a quid pro quo arrangement vis-a-vis the Kodakara case, He warned the LDF government against compromising the ongoing investigation in the case which had very serious ramifications. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who replied to the notice for adjournment motion denied any sort of understanding as pointed out by Shafi. “A very serious probe by a Special Investigation Team is underway in the case and the guilty will not go scot free. The probe will also bring to the fore whether attempts were made to sabotage the state’s democratic set up,” he assured. Pinarayi added that details of the Kodakara case were also handed over to the Enforcement Directorate on June 1.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister was silent on the role of BJP and Sangh Parivar in the Kodakara case. He added that Pinarayi was also careful not to utter the name of the BJP president in his reply. “Our question is whether the government would utilise the opportunity to find out the real source of the  black money that was used to influence voters and sabotage the election process?”

Satheesan asked. The Opposition leader said the LDF’s attempts to strike a compromise with the BJP on various issues would soon come to the fore. He also went on to allege that LDF had entered into a deal with the BJP to ensure the saffron party’s win in seven seats in the recent assembly election.

The Chief Minister refuted the Opposition charge of compromise with the BJP. “We all know who are the people who go for such compromises. We have not gone for any such deals,” Pinarayi said. He reminded that a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Praveen Togadia was withdrawn by the previous UDF government.

‘NO CENTRE’S ASSISTANCE FOR FREE FOOD KITS’
T’Puram: The state is solely bearing the responsibility of providing free food kits to the people in the wake of Covid, Food Minister G R Anil told the assembly. He said the state is utilising its allocated resources to distribute the free food kits. The reply assumes significance as there were allegations that kits were being provided using the Centre’s fund. He said the Centre did not give any consideration towards Kerala despite it being a food-deficit state. 

Rs 5,712 cr spent from CMDRF
A sum of Rs 5,712 crore was spent from the CM’s Distress Relief Fund in the last five years. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Rs 88.78 crore was spent from the fund during 2011-15 period when the UDF was in power.

Rs 10.79cr spent on  reforms committee
A sum of Rs 10.79 crore was spent on the Administrative Reforms Committee that was helmed by V S Achuthanandan. The CM said 13 reports were submitted by the commission and a committee has been formed with Chief Secretary as chairman to study them.

Opposition stages walkout
The Opposition members walked out of the assembly during the question hour in protest against the Speaker allowing a question that allegedly insulted the opposition parties. The question raised by one of the LDF members had a remark that said the Opposition parties tried to undermine the government’s efforts in alleviating the difficulties the state had encountered during the back-to-back disasters.

This irked the Opposition and VD Satheesan, MLA, raised this as a point order and asked Speaker M B Rajesh not to allow the question. However, the speaker allowed the question citing the House rules and saying that only the member who moved the question can withdraw it. Following this, the 
UDF staged a walkout.

