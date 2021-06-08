STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPR above 10% reason behind lockdown extension till june 16 in Kerala

The government has extended the statewide lockdown till June 16 following recommendation by the health and police departments. Total lockdown will be imposed on June 13 and 14.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers check documents of two-wheeler riders at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The government has been relying mostly  on police officers to enforce restrictions | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has extended the statewide lockdown till June 16 following recommendation by the health and police departments. Total lockdown will be imposed on June 13 and 14. Health officials suggested that restrictions should continue till the test positivity rate drops below 10% while police officials opined they should be in place for at least  two more weeks.

Meanwhile, as per the High Court directions, it was decided to include advocates and High Court staff in the priority category for vaccination. Private bus employees too would be given priority. 

Instructions were issued to the health department to verify whether respiratory therapists should be posted at hospitals treating Category C Covid patients. A decision was also taken to carry out scientific study on Covid infection among kids.

Flight after 2 Covaxin doses: Options explored
The state government is looking at different options to facilitate overseas travel for those who have taken two doses of Covaxin, which has not been approved abroad yet.

WHAT’S ALLOWED

Textiles, stationery, jewellery , optical shops, shops selling hearing aids, women's hygiene products, footwear, bookshops and repair shops to function on Friday from 7am to 7pm. Vehicle showrooms will be permitted to open on Friday from 7am to 2pm for essential maintenance. Sale of vehicles not allowed
Additional stringent restrictions to be in place on Saturday and Sunday. Only certain activities permitted
Government, quasi-government bodies, PSUs, corporations and commissions to function with 50% staff capacity from June 17
Banks & financial institutions to function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. June 10 & 15 to be holidays
Those engaged in construction activities during lockdown including site engineers/ supervisors can go to worksites and back home on production of ID cards/authorisation letter
Shops and establishments permitted to function now can continue to do so with additional guidelines

Comments

