Kodakara heist: Dharmarajan moves court to get back Rs 1 crore of looted money

In his  petition, Dharmarajan stated that the money from a businessman based in Mumbai was handed over to him by Sunil  Naik.

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Businessman and RSS worker Dharmarajan lodged a petition before the Irinjalakuda Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday via online to get back Rs 1 crore of the looted money in the Kodakara money heist.
The  latest move by Dharmarajan has come at a time when the probe by the special  investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar hasn’t been able to unearth any crucial evidence to connect the looted money with the BJP.

In his  petition, Dharmarajan stated that the money from a businessman based in Mumbai was handed over to him by Sunil  Naik. The petition  also claimed that he was not aware about the person waiting in Kochi to receive the money. Dharmarajan said he was  instructed to call Sunil Naik when he reached Kochi after which the person  would arrive to receive the amount. 

Meanwhile, the police team is  yet to recover the remaining cash of the total Rs 3.5 crore allegedly looted by a gang of people who waylaid a vehicle coming from Kozhikode to  Kochi on April 3. Sources in the probe team added that  action would be taken against some police officers who had tipped off the suspects about the raid in Kannur following which the looted money and the gold  bought using a part of the money were shifted to unidentified safe places before the police arrived.

CASH NOT YET RECOVERED 
