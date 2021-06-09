Kodakara heist: Dharmarajan moves court to get back Rs 1 crore of looted money

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Businessman and RSS worker Dharmarajan lodged a petition before the Irinjalakuda Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday via online to get back Rs 1 crore of the looted money in the Kodakara money heist.

The latest move by Dharmarajan has come at a time when the probe by the special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar hasn’t been able to unearth any crucial evidence to connect the looted money with the BJP.

In his petition, Dharmarajan stated that the money from a businessman based in Mumbai was handed over to him by Sunil Naik. The petition also claimed that he was not aware about the person waiting in Kochi to receive the money. Dharmarajan said he was instructed to call Sunil Naik when he reached Kochi after which the person would arrive to receive the amount.

Meanwhile, the police team is yet to recover the remaining cash of the total Rs 3.5 crore allegedly looted by a gang of people who waylaid a vehicle coming from Kozhikode to Kochi on April 3. Sources in the probe team added that action would be taken against some police officers who had tipped off the suspects about the raid in Kannur following which the looted money and the gold bought using a part of the money were shifted to unidentified safe places before the police arrived.

