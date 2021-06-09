STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fishing sector caught between lockdown and unkind govts

Around 95% of boat owners, fishers, vendors and others in the sector are facing a serious crisis

Published: 09th June 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Fishing vessels docked at Thoppumpady harbour. They will return to sea only after the trawling ban is lifted |  Albin Mathew

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: "This is the worst misfortune we ever encountered. It is very difficult to claw back to normal life. We are not thinking of suicide as it is against our religion,” said Mohammed Haneefa Haji, a fishing boat owner at Beypore, holding a bunch of attachment notices served by banks.

“I have six fishing boats and three of them are financed by banks. Everything went normal till the announcement of lockdown in March 2020. If one boat doesn’t get enough fish another will compensate and I could repay the loan EMI on time. However, we are not able to operate for the past 15 months and there is no income. The authorities talk about a moratorium but the banks don’t bother. I had
pledged my house as surety for the loan and the banks may attach it any time,” said Haneefa Haji in a broken voice.

This is not a one-off incident. The crisis triggered by lockdown has turned catastrophic for the fishing sector. Around 95 per cent of the mechanised fishing boat owners, traditional fishermen, vendors, fish processing unit owners and exporters are facing an unprecedented crisis.

“The price of diesel has touched Rs 93 per litre. For a week-long fishing expedition, we need diesel worth Rs 5 lakh. The wages, daily bata, ice blocks and food supplies are other expenses. The repair and maintenance of boats and fishing gear are additional expenses. We should get a catch worth Rs 8 lakh to get some returns, which is only a dream nowadays. Last year we operated boats for just
sixty days and this year there is no improvement,” said Munambam - Vypin Fishing Sector Protection Committee chairman P P Gireesh.

The fishing boat operators association has approached the Union Fishing Ministry demanding to include diesel under the GST regime.

“The biggest challenge is the rising price of diesel now. Besides the anti-fishermen attitude of the Kerala government has added to the crisis. While the annual license fee in neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is only Rs 3,500, it is Rs 52,000 in Kerala. Besides, the fisheries authorities impose a hefty fine in the name of juvenile fishing. If the situation continues the fishing industry may migrate to other states,” said Gireesh.

Loan sharks prey on traditional fishermen

The situation is even more pathetic in the traditional fishing sector, which is the livelihood of 10 lakh people. "We had availed a Rs 6 lakh bank loan to purchase a motorised country craft worth Rs 12 lakh. We are not able to venture into the sea due to the lockdown restrictions. The bank may attach out property any time,” said Shaji, a fisherman at Arthungal in Alappuzha.

The fishermen had repaired their boats ahead of monsoon fishing season, but the harbours are declared containment zones and they are not able to venture into the sea. “The fishermen in Arthungal have to go to Vypin in Ernakulam district to launch their boats as there is no harbour in Alappuzha district. They hire trucks to take the craft to Vypin, but the police stop them and slap hefty fine in
the name of lockdown. The government has provided kits, but is it enough to survive? We need money to meet our medical expenses,” said Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation Alappuzha district president Raju Asrayam.

The biggest menace in the coastal hamlets is the exploitation by loan sharks. Most of the fishermen have taken loans from auctioneers who take away a portion of the daily catch and collect exorbitant rates of interest. As the catch and prices fluctuate, the fishermen are forced to depend on private money lenders.

“The fishermen in Alappuzha got a good catch of shrimps on Monday. However, the prices plunge from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 110 per kg. There is no demand for fish due to the lockdown. We have urged the government to provide some monetary support through the Fishermen Welfare Board,” said Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation state president Jackson Pollayil.

Export sector in shambles

The fish processing and export sector have incurred huge loss due to the global lockdown that has disrupted supply chains. Many fish processing units in Kochi are on the verge of shutdown unable to bear the mounting losses. “There is a steep decline in the availability of fish as almost all the harbours are closed. The peeling units have been shut and the processing units are forced to store raw fish. The hopes of revival have suffered a blow as many of the buyers are bankrupt and have shut down their units. We have to find new buyers to restore business after the lockdown,” said Seafood Exporters Association of India Kerala region president Alex K Ninan.

The exports have been affected by the steep rise in freight charges, which went up to Rs 7.5 lakh per container from Rs 2.5 lakh in November 2020. As the export turnover has come down, the banks are refusing to renew credit facilities to the units. The banks have started threatening to declare the loan accounts of exporters as nonperforming assets (NPA). “We have approached the Union Commerce ministry seeking to declare a moratorium on loans. Many processing and export units have incurred huge losses and are struggling to survive,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Fishing sector
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp