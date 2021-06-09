Thrissur girl Lidwina Joseph who got gift from Chief Justice of India now aiming for the sky

Gopika Varrier By

THRISSUR: For a 10-year-old girl, keeping track of happenings in the country is not an easy task. But Lidwina Joseph, a Class V student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Puranattukara, surprised the Chief Justice of India by not only remaining updated on the news but also appreciating the efforts of the Supreme Court through its interventions on the shortage of oxygen.

Lidwina came to know about Covid patients dying due to lack of medical oxygen from newspapers. While she felt sad about it, she said she was more worried about the fact that no one was intervening to alleviate the sufferings of ordinary people. But she later read that the Supreme Court had intervened in the matter and urged the government to ensure oxygen supply and its transportation across the nation.

After Lidwina revealed her desire to write to the CJI, to put on record her deep appreciation of the apex court's intervention, her parents asked their daughter to try drafting a copy of the letter first. She also drew a picture along with the letter.

Her father Joseph K Francis, who works in the postal department after retiring from the Indian Air Force, sent the letter. "We received a call from the secretary to the CJI, asking us details about Lidwina and our residential address. On Tuesday, Lidwina received a copy of the Constitution and a letter written and signed by Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana," said her parents. Her mother Bilcy and two elder sisters could hardly believe that the CJI has written a personal letter to their little Lidwina.

Addressing the girl as 'My Dear Lidwina', the CJI said in the letter, "I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation building."

"I never expected a reply, from such a person who has so many responsibilities. This is definitely the happiest moment in my life," she said. She is also thrilled at the numerous calls she has got, especially from her teachers at Kendriya Vidyalaya, after receiving the letter from the CJI.

She reads an English daily and discusses matters with her father. Drawing is her passion. "I want to become a pilot when I grow up," said Lidwina.