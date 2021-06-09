STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman locked up in Kochi flat, raped and assaulted repeatedly

Report says survivor was subjected to torture including physical assault by live-in partner; photos produced with complaint show scars and burn marks on her body

Published: 09th June 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Accused Martin Joseph. The bruises on the survivor’s body.

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: An FIR registered in Kochi has revealed a tale of torture and rape of a woman for more than two weeks. The FIR based on the 27-year-old fashion designer’s complaint says she had been locked up in a flat at Marine Drive, raped repeatedly and subjected to torture including physical assault by her live-in partner and businessman Martin Joseph of Puttekkara in Thrissur from February 20 to March 8 this year.

The Ernakulam Central police registered  the FIR on April 8 against Martin and presented it before the Judicial First Class Magistrate here the same day. The accused had beaten her up with a belt, poured hot water mixed with chilli powder on her and ill-treated her physically, the complaint alleged. Photos produced with the complaint show scars and burn marks on her body. 

The complaint stated that she and the accused had been in a live-in relationship from February 15, 2020. They had initially stayed in a flat at Kadavanthra and later moved to Marine Drive. She alleged the accused induced her to invest Rs 5 lakh in the stock market with which he did business, promising her she would get a monthly return of Rs 40,000. But he did not repay the amount. During the stay last year, the accused allegedly abused her both physically and mentally and also threatened to kill her. Finally, she left him in December 2020. Later, she came back and stayed with him again.

However, from February 20, 2021, to March 8, she had been confined in the flat and assaulted brutally. The accused raped her and took nude photos and threatened to send those to her parents. The FIR stated he had also beat her with a broom on several occasions. While dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Martin on May 18, the Ernakulam Sessions Court observed that the accused had manhandled the woman brutally.

“The nine photos show the torture suffered by the victim at the hands of the (accused). It is seen that she was brutally manhandled,” said Additional Sessions Court Judge D Suresh Kumar while dismissing Martin’s bail plea.

HC ADJOURNS ANTICIPATORY BAIL PLEA OF ACCUSED
Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday adjourned to June 11 the anticipatory bail plea of accused Martin Joseph. The Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, had earlier dismissed his bail plea on May 18. In his petition, Martin claimed he is only 26 and that the woman, who hid her marital status from him initially, entered into a live-in relationship with him. When their relationship became strained, she filed a complaint alleging rape, he said. Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, Martin’s counsel, submitted the allegations were false and that his client had no criminal antecedents.

Martin said neither had the woman given any money to him nor had he promised to return anything. In fact, he had been taking care of her financial needs and even paid her an amount to pursue a beautician course in Bengaluru, he said, adding they decided to part ways amicably following the intervention of their friends. However, she filed a complaint for reasons best known to her, he said in the petition. He said he was innocent and was falsely implicated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi rape torture
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp