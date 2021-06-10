STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on cop: Prayer for compassionate officer recovering after brutal assault

Even on the day before the incident,  Ajeesh called  Arun, shared matters related to the duty and his wish to get a transfer  to any of the police stations in the plains.

Ajeesh Paul (left) with family

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even  during the hectic duty schedule of a civil police officer, Ajeesh Paul, who  sustained severe head injuries in a brutal attack by a youth with  a stone during Covid-19 lockdown checking, used to help orphans and the  destitute. He has been not letting the left hand know what the  right hand does, literally.

As reports come in that the health condition of Ajeesh, who  is under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, has improved, they  are all praying for his speedy recovery. The 38-year-old officer, a  native of Chilavu in Thodupuzha, is yet to regain his memory which he lost following the attack.

“He used  to donate rice and other items to Assisi Snehabhavan, an orphanage at  Moolamattam, while working at Kulamavu police station and he had sponsored the day’s food for about 100  inmates  on several  occasions. Besides, during Onam, Christmas and other important days, he  offered food to them. But he concealed this from  everybody. That is his nature,” said Arun Rajan, a civil police  officer. 

Even on the day before the incident,  Ajeesh called  Arun, shared matters related to the duty and his wish to get a transfer  to any of the police stations in the plains. “He enjoyed working at Marayur but wished to get a chance during the general transfer this year,” Arun  added. Ajeesh was posted at Marayoor police station in 2015. 

“He  was shifted to the room from the ventilator support on Wednesday. He recognised one  of our officers and called her ‘Madam’ when we communicated with him via a video call. The doctors said it is a positive sign and that he will  come back to normal life soon,” said Aby M C, Sub Inspector, Marayur  police station. 

Ajeesh is the younger son of Paul Varghese and  Achamma. His elder brother, Sajeev, is at the hospital. 
When questioned for not  wearing a face mask, Sulaiman, a native of Kovilkadavu, started abusing  the police officers and took a stone and attacked Station House Officer C  R Ratheesh. Seeing this, Ajeesh rushed to the spot but Sulaiman pounced on him as  well and hit him with the stone. The police team was conducting a  routine check as part of enforcing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Marayoor town on June 1. 

“We  never expected such a brutal attack from that person who was booked in an abkari case but released from  jail. The checking was intended to prevent  unnecessary gatherings as part of the fight against the pandemic,” said  Aby. Ajeesh was admitted to Rajagiri Hospital with severe head injuries, including a skull fracture and intracranial hemorrhage, on the  day itself. He underwent an emergency surgery and had been on ventilator support.

