Muttil tree felling tip of iceberg, govt tells HC

The government on Wednesday informed the High Court that a mafia was involved in felling of rosewood trees in Wayanad and what was revealed in the probe was just the tip of the iceberg.

Published: 10th June 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Wednesday informed the High Court that a mafia was involved in felling of rosewood trees in Wayanad and what was revealed in the probe was just the tip of the iceberg. The court then refused to stay the proceedings pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, in cases relating to felling of rosewood trees from private plantations in Muttil South village in Wayanad district.

The petition was filed by Anto Augustine and Jose Kutty Augustine, accused in the case, seeking to quash the report filed by the forest officer, Meppadi range, against them. The  officer's report alleged offence under Kerala Forest Act and Kerala Forest Produce Transit Rules 1975 for cutting and transporting 54 logs of rosewood from reserve forest without valid permits. The prosecution said the investigation was only at an initial stage. In fact, highly influential persons were involved in the case, it said. 

‘WHAT ACTION HAS GOVT TAKEN AGAINST OFFICER WHO ALLOWED TREE FELLING?’
The High Court asked the government what action had it taken against the officer who allowed felling and removal of rosewood trees from private plantations in Wayanad. “On what basis did the village officer grant the permission,” the court asked the government. It said a vigilance probe should be ordered against officers responsible. Justice P Gopinath made the oral observations while hearing a petition filed by Lisamma Sebastian of Kasaragod seeking a directive to the forest officials not to seize the teak trees on her property that were felled. 

