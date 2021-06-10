Shocking: Kerala man hid lover in his room for 10 years, no one in family had clue

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The people of Ayilur, a village near Palakkad, are in disbelief after hearing the story of a young couple who lived in their midst. In one line, it reads like this: Rahman, 34, hid Sajitha, 28, who had left her parents to live with him, for 10 years in his small room without letting others in the house know she was there! And in that room — which could be locked from inside and outside — she lived, getting out only at night for daily ablutions.

Rahman went missing from his house three months ago. The whole thing came to light on Tuesday when his brother spotted him. When the police intervened, Rahman told them the story. He and Sajitha were produced before the court and the woman said she wanted to live with him. They were allowed to go. The Nemara police said Rahman, son of Mohammed Ghani, Karatparambu in Ayilur and Sajitha, daughter of Velayudhan who lived in the same neighbourhood, were in love. Fearing opposition from their families, Sajitha left her house on February 2, 2010. Rahman hid Sajitha in his room. Even his parents were unaware of it.

Rahman used to give her food in the room. Other than the parents, Rahman’s sister also lived in the house. Sajitha’s family had filed a missing case 10 years ago and the police had questioned many including Rahman back then. On March 3, 2021, Rahman’s family lodged a complaint with the Nenmara police station saying he had gone missing. And on Tuesday, his brother found him travelling on a two-wheeler in Nenmara town.

Rahman acted depressed before his parents to get away with his tricks

He sought the help of police personnel who were conducting vehicle inspections nearby. The police stopped Rahman and took him to the station. Rahman told the police that he and Sajitha have been living at a rented house in Vithunassery for three months. Sajitha was called to the station. On questioning, Rahman told them the story. “The story of Rahman and Sajitha staying inside one small room in a tiled house in Ayilur without the knowledge of his parents is unbelievable to say the least,”said Nenmara Sub-Inspector K Noufal.

“We went to the house, inspected all the rooms and questioned the couple separately. Both of them had the same story to tell. Rahman said they wanted to move out of his house after three months, but lack of income forced them to continue there.”

The officer said. Rahman used to behave strangely with his parents to make them feel that he suffered from bouts of depression.

He did not like any other person coming near his room,” said Noufal. Rahman’s parents used to go to work daily while Rahman, who did painting and electrician jobs, went for work only occasionally, the police officer added. He said the family of Sajitha had come to terms with her absence and thought she had died. “Her name was removed from the ration card,” said Noufal.

Police closed the two ‘missing’ cases. TNIE’s efforts to contact Rahman yielded no result as his mobile phone was switched off.