Woman dies after being set ablaze by live-in partner in Kerala for posting videos online

The victim, identified as Aathira, died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where she was undergoing treatment for her injuries

Published: 10th June 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 04:30 PM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 28-year-old woman from Kollam, who was allegedly set ablaze by her live-in partner following a dispute over constantly posting videos on Instagram, succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday. The victim, identified as Aathira, died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where she was undergoing treatment for her injuries.

The incident took place at Edamulackal in Kollam. The woman was set ablaze by her live-in partner Shanavas on Tuesday evening after a dispute between the two over constantly posting videos on the Instagram platform.

The slain Aathira used to frequently share videos on Instagram even after her partner frequently opposed the same. According to police, Shanavas had set Aathira on fire after a dispute between the duo.

Shanavas, who set himself on fire after blazing Aathira, suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Aathira and Shanavas have been living together for the past two years. They are not legally married. The couple has a six-month-old baby.

