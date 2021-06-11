STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rs 25 lakh bribe given to forest officials, says tree felling accused

Roji Augustine, key accused in the Muttil tree felling case, has alleged that he had given Rs 25 lakh in bribe to forest officials to transport the logs.

Published: 11th June 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Roji Augustine, key accused in the Muttil tree felling case, has alleged that he had given Rs 25 lakh in bribe to forest officials to transport the logs. Talking to a TV news channel on Thursday, he alleged that Rs 10 lakh was given to a divisional forest officer (DFO) in Wayanad, Rs 2 lakh to another DFO, Rs 5 lakh to a range officer (RO), Rs 3 lakh to a former RO and the rest to the staff at two forest offices.

 “I had bribed because there was no other option to get things done. I had cut 56 rosewood trees including 14 from my own plantation. Still, the forest personnel seized my logs. I had cut and transported logs with all sufficient documents,” he claimed. 

Augustine alleged that the same forest personnel who seized his logs allowed the cutting of eight rosewood trees from vested forest at Manikkunnumala and transportation of them without any pass. He alleged that Rs 600 crore worth of timber is lying in Wayanad unable to be transported. The trees were cut as per the order of the principal secretary (revenue). 

When TNIE contacted the forest personnel named by Roji, all of them dismissed the allegations and said they were paying the price for upholding laws. Roji and his brothers, Anto Augustine and Josekutty Augustine, have a dubious past in financial dealings. They were behind the Mango phone launch in 2016. Anto and Josekutty were arrested on February 29, 2016 just before the launch of the phone following complaints by Bank of Baroda and State Bank of Travancore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp