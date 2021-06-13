STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German citizen staying illegally in Lakshadweep: CPM urges NIA probe

Published: 13th June 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the Lakshadweep administration is facilitating the illegal stay of a German citizen in Lakshadweep, CPM Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incident that, he alleged, posed a threat to national security.

Kareem said Roolam Mosle was arrested by the Lakshadweep police for manipulating entry permit to stay on the island illegally. Though he obtained anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, Mosle violated the bail conditions and is freely roaming around the island at a time when people who raise their voice for democratic rights are being arrested and slapped with sedition charges, he alleged. Kareem said though the Kavaratti police had registered a case against Mosle last year, they neither submitted the chargesheet nor arrested him.

‘Report sought on German’s stay’
“He is seen in Bangaram Island with the son of the state BJP president, who is his sponsor. The police is hesitating to arrest him due to his relationship with influential people. It is also said that he was present on Bangaram Island during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovid last year,” said Kareem. Responding to the allegation, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said he has sought a report from the police on the allegation.

“But I am sure that he was not present at Bangaram Island during the visit of the President. We had cleared the island and conducted a thorough security check before his arrival,” he told TNIE. Lakshadweep district panchayat member K I Nizamuddin said Mosle was staying on the island violating the immigration rules.

“He is a friend of BJP state president C Abdul Khader Haji’s son Saleem. He is an architect and has built some wooden houses for tourism on Bangaram Island. The administration allowed the construction activities in Bangaram to go on even when the entire Lakshadweep was under lockdown,” he said.

“Mosle has violated the immigration law and has manipulated the entry permit to stay on the islands. We have got information that he has got an Aadhaar card. This poses a serious threat to national security,” said People’s Rights Forum president T K Thamis. 

