Safety of women in train: HC appoints amicus curiae

KOCHI: The High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in a case pertaining to the safety of women in train. It initiated the proceedings in connection with the incident in which a woman passenger was attacked on board the Punalur passenger train on April 28 in Ernakulam. Advocate R Leela is the amicus curiae.

When the case came up for hearing, the bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Ziyad Rahman observed that the safety of women and other passengers could be ensured by installing panic buttons and CCTVs inside compartments. Pointing out that robberies and assault of women passengers were recurring on board trains, the court directed the Railways to file a statement in four weeks.