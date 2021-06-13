TikTok star held for raping, impregnating minor

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Vellikkulangara police on Saturday arrested TikTok personality Ambili aka Vignesh Krishna, 19, for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl. The police said Vignesh had met a 17-year-old girl through social media. They started contacting each other through phone calls. Later, they started meeting in person and Vignesh took the girl with him to his house at Wadakkanchery one day.

“Soon after he came to know about the pregnancy, Vignesh absconded. We had been tracing his friend’s and family’s phone calls. In the meantime, he applied for a passport which indicated his plan to move abroad,” said police.

The police told his family that his passport was ready. On Friday night, his father went to his close relative’s house at Thiroor here on a two-wheeler to inform Vignesh about the passport. The police followed his father and caught Vignesh.