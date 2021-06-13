STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unaided schools should issue TC to students on request, says Sivankutty

He said the fact that TC is hardly needed for admission to Classes I to VIII should not be cited as reason to desist from issuing the transfer certificate.

Published: 13th June 2021

V Sivankutty | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports that some unaided schools in the state did not issue transfer certificate (TC) to students seeking them, General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said the institutions should not resort to such things.“There are complaints that some unaided educational institutions do not provide TC to the students. TC must be provided to students on their request. The Right to Education Act 2009 is clear on the rights of students. It should not be violated for any reason,” he said. 

He said the fact that TC is hardly needed for admission to Classes I to VIII should not be cited as reason to desist from issuing the transfer certificate. “The state government has directed public schools to ensure continuity in education for Classes I to X as part of the Right to Education Act. The Director of Public Instruction has already ordered that the UID of children, who do not receive TC, should be transferred to the school where they wish to study,” he said. 

Sivankutty also pointed out the hike in fees by some unaided schools. “There are complaints that some unaided educational institutions are collecting fees under various names at increased rates during the Covid period without justification. Money is being demanded for sports and games, cultural events, medical examination fees, badge-diary expenses, progress report charges, PTA funds and insurance,” he said. 

“We are not forgetting the unaided sector’s contribution to education. There are several well-run unaided educational institutions in the state. But some unaided managements are going ahead with activities which undermine the good work. Such actions make it extremely difficult for students and parents,” he said.

