STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unpaid, literacy workers left to fend for themselves in Kerala

Since March this year, around 1,860 ‘preraks’ have been left in the lurch and have not received even a single penny as honorarium.

Published: 13th June 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A literacy class for tribal people in progress in Attappadi, Palakkad | FILE PIC

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The image of 98-year-old Karthiyayani Amma, the face of the state’s literacy movement, receiving the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ from the President is still afresh in our minds. The nonagenarian from Alappuzha, along with 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma from Kollam, won the honour for not letting age affect their pursuit of knowledge. However, the plight of ‘preraks’ of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, who work at the grassroots level imparting literacy to around one lakh people in the non-formal education sector, often goes unnoticed.

Since March this year, around 1,860 ‘preraks’ have been left in the lurch and have not received even a single penny as honorarium. In 2017, their honorarium under different categories was raised to Rs 15,000 for nodal preraks, Rs 12,000 for preraks and Rs 10,500 for assistant preraks. But even four years down the line, none of them have received the full honorarium on any given month due to unreasonable targets and pay cuts for various reasons.

As literacy activities came to a grinding halt due to the pandemic last year, these ‘preraks’ have been rendering yeoman service at various panchayats as Covid frontline workers.With the Literacy Mission expressing inability to support the preraks, the state general education department issued an order re-deploying them to local bodies by March 31. But the file relating to their re-deployment has been hanging fire for months due to official apathy and red tape.

Even while carrying out Covid duties in the face of the raging pandemic, the preraks had to struggle with their downsized honorarium. But things turned worse after the file relating to their redeployment got stuck. With no pay for three months now, they recently shared their litany of woes on General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s Facebook page.

“The situation is such that we are neither identified as staff of panchayats nor as literacy mission workers. Though we are part of the Covid brigade and are willing to undertake literacy activities when the situation improves, authorities pass the buck when it comes to paying us,” said A A Santhosh, secretary, Kerala State Preraks Association.

General Education Secretary A P M Mohammad Hanish said there was some delay in obtaining the complete list of ‘preraks’ from the literacy mission. “We have been actively pursuing the case of the preraks for the past one month. The initial list submitted by literacy mission had some anomalies and these are being rectified. We are hopeful of completing the redeployment process at the earliest,” he told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
literacy workers Kerala
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp