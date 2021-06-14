STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain lashes Kerala as monsoon gains strength

Kottayam records highest rainfall of 9cm, followed by Kannur (8cm)

Braving the rain, a woman engaged in fishing with her son at Bolgatty in Kochi | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Influenced by the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal, the Southwest Monsoon has intensified in the state. During the 24 hours that ended at 8.30am on Sunday, heavy rain lashed most parts of Kerala and many places in Lakshadweep. 

Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall of 9cm, followed by Kannur (8cm). Vadakara and Kakkayam in Kozhikode, Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod and Panniyoor in Kannur recorded 7cm each while Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Mattannur in Kannur recorded 6cm each. 

The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert across the state — except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad— for Monday, warning of isolated heavy showers. Yellow alert has been sounded in the entire state for Tuesday. According to the extended range forecast of IMD, another low-pressure area could form over North Bay of Bengal by next week. 

This is likely to further intensify rain over the state next week. As strong winds, with speeds ranging from 45 to 65 km/p, are predicted along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over Lakshadweep till Tuesday, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

Yellow alert (Isolated heavy showers)

Monday: Across the state except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad
Tuesday: Across the state 
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday 

